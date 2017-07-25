7/25/2017
First Look At George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' With Matt Damon & Julianne Moore
If it feels like the wait for George Clooney's Suburbicon has been a long time coming, well that's because it has. Originally written by the Coen Brothers back in the '80s (!!!), Clooney first became attached to star and direct it back in the early 2000s. He's still behind the camera but the lead role has gone to his buddy, Matt Damon, and now today as the film has been announced as part of the TIFF lineup, we're getting our first look at it.
The photos show a pretty pissed off Damon, in one shot alongside co-star Julianne Moore and another with Noah Jupe, who plays their son. The film has been called a home invasion thriller but the plot synopsis, not to mention guarded comments by Clooney to Yahoo! Movies, suggest something more.
Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.
Also starring Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, Suburbicon opens October 27th and seems poised for the awards race.