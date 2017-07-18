7/18/2017
Felicity Jones Steps In As Ruth Bader Ginsburg In 'On The Basis Of Sex'
Time sure does fly. It has been more than two years since Natalie Portman signed on to play Supreme Court justice, liberal and feminist icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex. A couple of Supreme Court seasons have gone by without much word, but now the film is back and with some significant changes in front of and behind the camera.
Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones has replaced Portman in the film, with Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) taking over as director from Marielle Heller. Those are some pretty big shifts, but whatever gets the project moving, I guess. Daniel Stiepelman's Black List screenplay follows the many hurdles Ginsburg overcame in her fight for equal rights.
This has all the potential of an awards project, and you can bet Focus Features will treat it as such when filming begins this fall. [Deadline]