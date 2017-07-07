Felicity Jones & Luca Guadagnino Are Teaming On A "Tentpole" Version Of 'Swan Lake'

Oh it's about time, Hollywood. We've all had enough superheroes and Transformers and Power Rangers. What we really need is a blockbuster-ized version of Tchaikovsky's ballet,. And that's exactly what we're going to get. A massive bidding war has erupted for the project which has Oscar-nominee andstar Felicity Jones anddirector Luca Guadagnino attached.The "tentpole film" is based on a pitch by Kristina Lauren Anderson, whose hot script forlanded her on the Black List. Her version of the story won't feature any ballet but will be based on the Tchaikovsky story about a princess who is turned into a swan by a sorcerer's curse. Darren Aronofsky approached the story, in a fashion, in his acclaimed thriller, but that obviously didn't follow the plot very much.Guadagnino is already being eyed as a potential Best Director nominee for his Sundance hit,, and he also has a long-awaitedremake on the way. Jones just recently starred in, and, so she's been keeping busy as well. They're the prime reason why studio heavyweights such as Universal and Paramount are dropping mad coin to win the rights. That, and they are likely inspired by all of the success Disney has been having with fairy tale remakes, and what iswithout ballet other than another fairy tale?