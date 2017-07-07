7/07/2017
Felicity Jones & Luca Guadagnino Are Teaming On A "Tentpole" Version Of 'Swan Lake'
Oh it's about time, Hollywood. We've all had enough superheroes and Transformers and Power Rangers. What we really need is a blockbuster-ized version of Tchaikovsky's ballet, Swan Lake. And that's exactly what we're going to get. A massive bidding war has erupted for the project which has Oscar-nominee and Rogue One star Felicity Jones and A Bigger Splash director Luca Guadagnino attached.
The "tentpole film" is based on a pitch by Kristina Lauren Anderson, whose hot script for Catherine the Great landed her on the Black List. Her version of the story won't feature any ballet but will be based on the Tchaikovsky story about a princess who is turned into a swan by a sorcerer's curse. Darren Aronofsky approached the story, in a fashion, in his acclaimed thriller Black Swan, but that obviously didn't follow the plot very much.
Guadagnino is already being eyed as a potential Best Director nominee for his Sundance hit, Call Me By Your Name, and he also has a long-awaited Suspiria remake on the way. Jones just recently starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Collide, and A Monster Calls, so she's been keeping busy as well. They're the prime reason why studio heavyweights such as Universal and Paramount are dropping mad coin to win the rights. That, and they are likely inspired by all of the success Disney has been having with fairy tale remakes, and what is Swan Lake without ballet other than another fairy tale?