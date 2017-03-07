'Fantastic Beasts 2' Synopsis And Cast Revealed As Filming Begins

Filming has begun on a sequel to, J.K. Rowling's prequel to her much-beloved Harry Potter franchise. While there was a little bit of concern that a prequel wouldn't perform as well, those fears were quietly put to rest with its $814M haul. That's a good thing because a whopping four movies are still left in the story Rowling wants to tell, and now we're getting an idea of what the next chapter will entail.A synopsis has been released for the sequel, and it teases a great confrontation between young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and his former friend-turned-enemy, Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. And of course, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is in the middle of it, too.Most of the original cast will be returning, such as Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol, along with Zoe Kravitz who will have a much larger role this time as Leta Lestrange, and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. Claudia Kim,William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kevin Guthrie co-star.Directed by David Yates,opens November 16th 2018.