7/03/2017
'Fantastic Beasts 2' Synopsis And Cast Revealed As Filming Begins
Filming has begun on a sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, J.K. Rowling's prequel to her much-beloved Harry Potter franchise. While there was a little bit of concern that a prequel wouldn't perform as well, those fears were quietly put to rest with its $814M haul. That's a good thing because a whopping four movies are still left in the story Rowling wants to tell, and now we're getting an idea of what the next chapter will entail.
A synopsis has been released for the sequel, and it teases a great confrontation between young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and his former friend-turned-enemy, Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. And of course, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is in the middle of it, too.
J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause — elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.
The film expands the wizarding world, moving from New York to London and on to Paris. There are also some surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series.
Most of the original cast will be returning, such as Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol, along with Zoe Kravitz who will have a much larger role this time as Leta Lestrange, and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander. Claudia Kim,William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kevin Guthrie co-star.
Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts 2 opens November 16th 2018.