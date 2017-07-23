Entertainment Earth Has Some Awesome Exclusives You Need To See.

Looking for SDCC 2017 exclusives? Well, look no further than Entertainment Earth. Over the past few years Entertainment Earth has become the place to go for unique SDCC exclusives ranging from Super Mario to Twin Peaks, exclusive Pops! to Pin Mates. They are your one stop shop for what you're looking for. They can be found on the show floor at booth #2343 or online at Entertainment Earth (just click on the Comic Con 2017 tab).
Invisible Jet with Wonder Woman Evolution Pin Mate Wooden Figure Set of 4 – Convention Exclusive $24.99
Follow the evolution of Wonder Woman with this retro-style set of 4 highly detailed, 2-inch wooden figures that all fit in her completely awesome Invisible Jet. All pieces are individually numbered within their series and are a must-have for any fan of the Amazon Princess.
Twin Peaks Welcome to Twin Peaks Sign Monitor Mate Bobble – Convention Exclusive $11.99
Welcome to Twin Peaks – Population 51,201…now you can own this iconic sign from the highly anticipated return of Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks’! This 3 ½ inch tall bobble head has an adhesive pad on the bottom so it can be stuck to your monitor, desk or wherever. It also includes an individually numbered holographic sticker for this production run. Don’t be left out, be sure to add this gem to your collection.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Icons Pin Mate Wooden Figure Set of 5 – Convention Exclusive $24.99
Are you the Collector? Well now you can capture some of the iconic characters from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ with this set. This Pin Mate set includes 5 individually numbered, highly-detailed characters from this action-packed film. Set includes Ego, Mantis, Nebula, Ayesha and the name that strikes fear throughout the galaxy, the one and only Taserface. Grab these while you can!
World of Nintendo Super Mario and Princess Peach 8-bit Mini-Figures 2-Pack – Convention Exclusive $14.99
Are you tired of being told that “our princess is in another castle”? Now you don’t have to worry because thanks to the Entertainment Earth you can own the World of Nintento’s Super Mario and Princess Peach 8-Bit 2-Pack of Mini Figures. They stand at about 2 ½ inches tall and come in a retro-styled, tv shaped box. You can display them in this beautiful packing reminiscent of stage 8-4 of the original game or have them free standing…either way would look great!
