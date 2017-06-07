7/06/2017
Enter To Win 'The Fate Of The Furious' On Blu-Ray!
We're excited to offer our readers the chance to win Universal's The Fate of the Furious on Blu-Ray! The action-packed film hits home release on Tuesday, July 11th and stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and introduces Oscar-winner Charlize Theron!
SYNOPSIS: On the heels of 2015’s Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to $1B worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: The Fate of the Furious. Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game – and the rest of the crew has been exonerated – the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.
For a chance to win, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form. Complete additional steps for a greater chance to win. Winners will be selected on Sunday, July 9th and notified by email. Good luck!
a Rafflecopter giveaway