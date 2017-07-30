Emilia Clarke And Chewbacca Share An Adorable Moment From The 'Han Solo' Set

We still don't know a thing about Emilia Clarke's role in the Han Solo spinoff, but we do know her social media profile has skyrocketed. How do we know that? Because she just celebrated amassing 10M followers on Instagram, and to do it she's enlisted the hairiest, loudest cheerleader on set.The video, which is pretty darn cute, shows Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) going nuts at the news of Clarke's Instagram numbers. My assumption is that her character will be pretty closely tied to Chewie since they're sharing this key personal moment together, but I could be wrong. Since the film is an origin story we'll be getting a look at a younger Han Solo and Chewie, but we still don't know details of their early adventure.Check out the vid below. The untitled Han Solo movie opens May 25th 2018, directed by Ron Howard and starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson.