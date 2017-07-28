Ellen Page Tempts Death In New Trailer For 'Flatliners'

Should we be concerned that so many movies are exploring what happens to us after we die? Does somebody know something we don't? The latest is actually a remake;, a redo of Joel Schumacher's 1990 horror best known for starring Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, and Kiefer Sutherland. This new version has a strong cast, too, led by Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons, James Norton, and Nina Dobrev as thrill seekers playing games of life and death.Directed by Niels Arden Oplev () and penned by Ben Ripley (), the film follows medical students who push the limits of mortality by enduring near-death experiences for increasing stretches of time, only to face the consequences of their past actions. This one seems to have more of a paranormal bent than the original, but overall it seems like a faithful remake. Here's the synopsis:In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.hits theaters on September 29th.