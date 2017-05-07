7/05/2017
Edgar Wright Considers 'Baby Driver' Sequel, Says There Is "More To Go"
Good job, America. You've actually gone out, hit the multiplexes, and made Edgar Wright's Baby Driver the hit critics were hoping it would be. We've all bemoaned the lack of original movies out there in a landscape of sequels and franchises, but to be fair that doesn't always translate when one finally comes out. That said, now that the film is looking like the biggest of Wright's career, every interview he does is going to begin and end with questions about a sequel. Wright has never done one before, but in this case he sounds pretty open to the idea.
He tells Empire...
“The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. “Baby has got to a new place. Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with ‘Baby Driver’ there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore."
Wright talked about sequels and franchises in my interview with him, and he didn't seem completely against them, acknowledging that some of the best of all-time started out as original movies first. And if he does decide on Baby Driver 2, Wright knows exactly where to begin...
“Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. And it’s a really funny and quirky sequence and I really liked it in isolation. But as soon as I tried lifting it out of the movie it made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it, basically. If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene as it was a really good scene, but it seemed to interrupt the flow of tension.”
I think I'd rather see Wright tackle something new, but honestly it's hard to complain about any chance to be in the world of Baby Driver one more time.