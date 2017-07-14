Disney's Star Wars Land Looks As Great As We Hoped

I don't normally post anything about amusement parks, not even all of the movie-themed ones that have been springing up lately. But this is Star Wars Land, and holy f**k it looks incredible. D23 is taking place right now, and that's where Disney finally unveiled a look at the attraction that will be hitting Disneyland parks in California and Florida, meaning Star Wars fans from all corners will be coming around to experience it.Disney's 50-foot-wide 3D model represents the whopping 14 acres the park will cover. That's a lot of walking. Here's hoping they have transport speeder bikers. There will be two main attractions: a secret mission that puts you in the pilot's seat of the Millennium Falcon. And another that puts you in a pitched battle between the First Order and the Resistance. That's just the tip of the iceberg, as you'll also be able to explore never-before-seen planets, trading ports, and more.is expected to open in 2019, but I really need it to open now and move to DC so I can go every weekend.