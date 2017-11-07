Deadpool Congratulates Wonder Woman's Box Office Success As Only He Can

Wonder Woman continues to lasso in the big bucks at the box office, hitting $745M worldwide, with $368M of that coming from our shores. That total makes it the highest-grossing domestic release for DC Films, and moves the film into 10th place in the all-time money earners for superhero movies. What film got knocked out of that spot? Deadpool. D'oh! Think the Merc with a Mouth is mad, though? Nah. Instead he congratulates Wonder Woman as only Deadpool can...
And Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was appreciative of the back-handed compliment...The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/jhP1hRAKlY— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 11, 2017
You are the absolute greatest, Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Thank you! We love you and your movie too. ❤️❤️❤️ #deadpool #deadpool2 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/6Raj3VBEIR— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 11, 2017