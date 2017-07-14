Dakota Fanning Must Survive A Monster Attack In Neill Blomkamp's Short Film, 'Zygote'

Neill Blomkamp hasn't made a feature in a couple of years but he isn't sitting quietly twiddling his thumbs. He's been cranking out short films or his Oats Studios venture, and now he's dropped the third in the span of just a few weeks.continues Blomkamp's dedication to providing a wide array of content, with this one resembling a Carpenter-esque monster movie ala The Thing.Starring Dakota Fanning and Jose Pablo Castillo, the film follows two people as they try to escape from a monster terrorizing a mining facility. And this creature is pretty gross, made up of its previous victims and all. I think of the three movies we've seen from Oats so far this one looks the most like it could be brought to the big screen and turnaround a substantial profit after a big opening weekend. The other films,and, would be riskier gambles than a good old fashioned horror movie.There's one more movie left in Oats Vol. 1 and I'm curious to see what happens after that. Perhaps some kind of voting/contribution system to determine which film Blomkamp will expand into a feature?