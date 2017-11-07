7/11/2017
Could We See Christopher Nolan Direct Daniel Craig In 'Bond 25'?
We're nearly two years removed from Spectre, and there are still two things we don't know about Bond 25. And they are fairly crucial details. We don't know who will direct it, and we don't know who will star in it. Doesn't make for much of a movie, does it? Daniel Craig has been doin' his own thing for a while, like starring in Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, and has previously said he'd rather "slash his own wrists" than return. But what about who will be behind the camera? With Sam Raimi gone a new director needs to be found. Enter...Christopher Nolan?
First up comes a rumor, and this is definitely a rumor considering it comes from UK tabloid The Mirror, that says Craig is expected to sign on for his fifth turn as the British superspy. And not only that, but producers are keen on bringing back Adele to do the title track again. Perhaps they finally listened to that Sam Smith crap from last time? Yeah, the "writing's on the wall" alright.
So what's the reason for Craig's change of heart? Why, he's jealous of all the big names floated to replace him, such as Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. Yeah okay.
As for director, Christopher Nolan is again expressing a desire to tackle his first James Bond movie. He's talked about it before, but in a recent interview with Playboy he says he's still down for it.
"A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well."
The talk of "reinvention" has me thinking Nolan wouldn't agree to do it until there's a new Bond, and he can then put his own stamp on the character. But you never know. Nolan is currently doing the rounds for Dunkirk, but after that his schedule is pretty clear.
A James Bond flick from Nolan would be straight fire, especially if Craig sticks around. Nothing appears to be on the horizon that'll see that happen, but we can hope, right?