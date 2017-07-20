Comic-Con: Will Smith Goes On Orc Patrol In New Trailer For 'Bright'

Things to like? The gritty cop thrillers of Ayer (End of Watch) with a sci-fi/fantasy twist is an intriguing prospect. And it genuinely looks good, as it should for being Netflix's most expensive movie yet. Downside? Max Landis (Chronicle, Victor Frankenstein) as screenwriter, and how he makes the obvious metaphor for race relations. It could get ugly, but we shall see.





Also starring

Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Margaret Cho

, and

Ike Barinholtz, Bright hits Netflix on December 22nd.





Netflix filled up Hall H with panels for upcoming flicksand, the latter packing the star power of one Mr. Will Smith. And while there they debuted the latest trailer for the unusual cop drama, which finds man existing in a world with orcs, elves, and faeries.Directed by Smith'sdirector David Ayer, and co-starring Joel Edgerton, the film follows a human cop and his orc partner (Edgerton) on one dark and dangerous night on the beat. Here's the synopsis:Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.