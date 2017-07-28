7/28/2017
Comic-Con: Watch The Hall H Panels For Marvel, Warner Bros. 'Game Of Thrones', And More!
Try as I might, it's simply impossible for me and my little tablet to keep up with everything that's said in Comic-Con's Hall H. The best I can do is quickly jot down a few things between panels, post a few trailers, and tweet "!!!!!!" on Twitter every few minutes or so. Good thing there are others out there who capture all of this stuff for us.
Below you can check out Warner Brothers' epic panel that included Justice League, Ready Player One, Aquaman and Blade Runner 2049. That's followed by the awesome Marvel panel with Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, and Thor: Ragnarok. Plus I threw in a few other panels that I enjoyed like Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Walking Dead. You can see what I meant when I said that Ben Affleck was over-selling his enthusiasm. Don't buy that shit. You can also see Finn Jones aka Iron Fist be the only one in The Defenders to get zero cheers.
Keep in mind that you won't see any footage (sorry!!) but nobody is allowed to record that stuff in Hall H. It just isn't done! Well, except by the leakers, who should be caught and sent to the Negative Zone post haste.
Enjoy!