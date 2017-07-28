Comic-Con: Watch The Hall H Panels For Marvel, Warner Bros. 'Game Of Thrones', And More!

Try as I might, it's simply impossible for me and my little tablet to keep up with everything that's said in Comic-Con's Hall H. The best I can do is quickly jot down a few things between panels, post a few trailers, and tweet "!!!!!!" on Twitter every few minutes or so. Good thing there are others out there who capture all of this stuff for us.Below you can check out Warner Brothers' epic panel that includedand. That's followed by the awesome Marvel panel with, and. Plus I threw in a few other panels that I enjoyed like, and. You can see what I meant when I said that Ben Affleck was over-selling his enthusiasm. Don't buy that shit. You can also see Finn Jones aka Iron Fist be the only one into get zero cheers.Keep in mind that you won't see any footage (sorry!!) but nobody is allowed to record that stuff in Hall H. It just isn't done! Well, except by the leakers, who should be caught and sent to the Negative Zone post haste.Enjoy!