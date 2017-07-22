Comic-Con: ‘Thor Ragnarok’ Official Trailer













One thing that’s surprising is how well they are getting the Hulk. Not only is he now completely talking (I wonder how long until we get Grey Hulk (complete with all of Bruce Banner’s intelligence) in a future MCU movie. Hela looks great. Valkyrie looks great. It looks like Thor doesn’t need his hammer to be the God of Thunder.



I wasn’t a huge fan of the first two Thor films. After all, Thor is a hard character from the comics to completely get right. he does often talk is "this" and "thine" fashion throughout the comic. Nevertheless, Chris Hemsworth has done a great job as the titular character in his solo films and the character completely shines in the Avengers films as well. The third Thor film,directed by Taika Waititi, promises to be a “buddy cop” movie with The Hulk. Cate Blanchett stars as Hela, the Goddess of Death who wants to destroy Asgard as well. The first trailer was beyond awesome, featuring Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" just to get you excited. Everything about the third movie promises to be a step in the right direction.Today at San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel’s Hall H panel, the second trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was released: