Comic Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer Hints At Klingon War





Most know ofseries and most have a favorite iteration. Whether it be the originial, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager or Enterprise everyone that is a fan holds one series or another close to their heart. Well now, there is another for fans to go crazy over featuring a new ship and a new crew but still embracing the same ideology of the originial series.follows the Starfleet as they embark on their mission to search for new worlds, new lifeforms and a Starfleet officer on a personal mission of self-discovery.The series is set to premier in the US on CBS All Access on September 24th following a broadcast premier on the CBS Television Network.'