Comic-Con: Rick Has An Army In First Trailer For 'The Walking Dead' Season 8

AMC'swrapped up its panel here in Comic-Con's Hall H, and this year's panel was kind of a somber event. In tribute to the show's stuntman, John Bernecker, who died recently, the panel went without its usual moderator, Chris Hardwicke. Instead, the cast and producers hosted the show themselves.Once it got going, it was business as usual with the cast's incredible chemistry and humor coming through. And as usual, they came bearing gifts, like this 5-minute trailer or season 8, which teases the problems Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will face as their numbers have swelled. How might Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) take advantage of the situation? Begin to find out below...Okay, so what was with that "Old Man Rick" shit? I don't know, but if Rick wakes up, looks in the mirror and says "Man, what a dream. Zombie attack? That's crazy" then I think we all can safely revolt.This was, as far as I can remember, also the first panel to not have Steven Yeun attending, since his character Glenn took an "L" at the start of last season. Lots of callbacks to fallen characters today.returns to AMC on October 22nd.