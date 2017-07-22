Comic Con: 'Ready Player One' Trailer Drops During The WB Panel in Hall H.

For those that don't know and I'm sure there might be a few,was the hugely successful novel from Ernest Cline. The story begins with with 18 year old Wade Watts as he begins his journey for an Easter Egg hidden in the OASIS by its eccentric creator James Halliday. Watts uses the OASIS as an escape from his hellish life in the Stacks, a slum in Columbus Ohio know as such because the entire park is essentially stacked trailers. Halliday has hidden three keys that unlock three gates within the OASIS that once collected will award the winner Halliday's entire fortune. All keys can be revealed by having an extensive knowledge of the 1980's, the decade Halliday grew up in. But while Watts and his companions he gains along the way get closer to the ultimate prize they are tailed relentlessly by the IOI, an organization dead bent on gaining control of Halliday's fortune and the OASIS itself.The first report of the film had fans in a frenzy, salivating at the thought of seeing their favorite written word come to life on the big screen and who was attached to direct? None other than Steven Spielberg, the creator of many of the properties used in the story. The main issue most had was if the multiple licensed properties used within the story would be able to be included and how much the story would deviate from the original prose?Well, I'm here to tell you, it looks..PHENOMENAL! With the look and feel of what I'm sure most pictured from Cline's original story and the inclusion of none other than the Iron Giant, I have a feeling the fans will not be disappointed. Directed by Steven Spielberg,will be in theaters March 30th, 2018.