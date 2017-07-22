7/22/2017
Comic Con: 'Preacher' Cast Discusses Season 2 in Hall H, Reveals New Trailer
By Ronny Sharpes7/22/2017
The Preacher panel on Friday the 21st at SDCC 2017 was attended by Seth Rogen (Director), Dominic Cooper (Jesse Custer), Ruth Negga (Tulip O'Hare), Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy), Ian Colletti (Arseface), Graham McTavish (The Saint of Killers) with special guests Pip Torrens (Herr Starr), Julie Ann Emery (Lara Featherstone) and Malcolm Barrett (Hoover). The group gathered to discuss the remainder of season 2 and introduce a new presence named "The Grail". The trailer that was shared showcased what is to come in the remainder of season 2 and it looks like one hell of a wild ride. I have a feeling Herr Starr will quickly become my new favorite character.
For those that don't know, Preacher is a show based on the insanely popular DC Vertigo cult comic of the same name from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. A little background for the uninitiated, Preacher is the story of Jesse Custer, a small-town preacher who is inhabited by an angel-demon spawn that gives him the power to make people do his bidding, Jesse's true love Tulip and a 119 year old vampire by the name of Cassidy. After discovering that God is not residing in Heaven, the trio sets off on an road trip to find Him. While en-route they are hunted by a mythical killer from Hell named the Saint of Killers. Their adventure leads them to New Orleans where they encounter pure mayhem and begin to discover a bigger secret hidden under the surface.
You can catch up on past episodes of Preacher on AMC and season 1 on Hulu. The rest of season 2 can be viewed on AMC Monday nights at 9pm ET/PT