Comic-Con: Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne Join 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' As Two Key Heroes





The Marvel panel began with a funny scene with Paul Rudd and Michael Pena recapping, in their own unique way (Robert Downey Jr. is always shown as Charlie Chaplin, Nick Fury is the David Hasselhoff version), the entire history of the MCU. And at the end, we see that they're actually talking to somebody, and it's Michelle Pfeiffer, who is then confirmed as Janet Van Dyne, the former wife of Michael Douglas' Henry Pym, the original Ant-man.





Marvel then confirmed that Laurence Fishburne will be playing Bill Foster aka Giant-Man/Black Goliath, who in the comics is a scientist on the par with Pym. He also would use the Pym Particles to become a superhero, but unfortunately died in the Civil War storyline. Fishburne currently plays Perry White in the DCEU, and will be seen in Justice League, so he's a popular guy with Marvel and DC right now.





Randall Park was also officially cast as Agent Jimmy Woo, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.



Ant-Man and The Wasp opens July 6th 2018.









Guess who's coming back to the world of superheroes? Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman years ago in, is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she's joining as the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne.