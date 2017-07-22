7/22/2017
Comic-Con: New Trailer For 'The Lego Ninjago Movie' Kicks The Humor To A New Level
Given that the Comic-Con showfloor is packed to the rafters with Lego toys and giant Lego displays, it's no surprise that The Lego Ninjago Movie has a presence at the geek event. Well, that and The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie were pretty huge, and Warner Bros. wants to keep the building blocks of success going.
Ninjago is already a hugely popular toyline and multimedia franchise, and its first big screen movie looks like it will continue the offbeat humor of the previous Lego films, only with a lot of silly martial arts stuff thrown in. The story follows six ninja, assembled by their master to fight a terrible evil. The problem? One of the ninja, Lloyd, is the son of their foe. Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Jackie Chan, Michael Pena, Abbi Jacobson, and Fred Armisen lend their voices. Here's the synopsis:
The battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd (Dave Franco), aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, also secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting father against son, the epic showdown tests these fierce but undisciplined modern-day ninjas as they learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu.
The Lego Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd.