Comic-Con: Jason Momoa Teases A Big 'Justice League' Secret, Possibly Green Lantern?



Aquaman is here San Diego comic con So stoked to share all the goodies. Ps I know something you don't know. And it's Fucking amazing. 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜Yay. Awlright. Aloha AC A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

As you can see, that banner shows the entire Justice League team in the movie, plus Green Lantern. Now that could mean nothing; it might just be a standard DC Films banner, but it's his taunting that he knows "something you don't know" that is telling/irritating.



If I hear more I'll let you know, of course! As you can see, that banner shows the entire Justice League team in the movie, plus Green Lantern. Now that could mean nothing; it might just be a standard DC Films banner, but it's his taunting that he knows "something you don't know" that is telling/irritating.If I hear more I'll let you know, of course!

It's expected that Warner Bros. will break some kind of news today regarding the futueru of the DCEU. Perhaps a director for? Perhaps confirming Patty Jenkins' return for? And maybe, a firm announcement for? In regards to that last bit,'s resident Aquaman, Jason Momoa, may have spilled the beans about Green Lantern early. Not only that, but he's taunting us with a big secret.