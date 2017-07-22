7/22/2017
Comic-Con: Geoff Johns Updates On 'Wonder Woman 2', New 'Justice League' Poster Revealed
The Warner Bros. panel is literally minutes away from kicking off here at Comic-Con, but it already seems like some of the news is breaking early. Speaking with Yahoo!, DC Films' Geoff Johns has revealed that work has begun on a Wonder Woman 2 script.
“I’m working right now on the Wonder Woman 2 script. I just started.”
Not a shock, but good to know. Gal Gadot will be back, of course, and Patty Jenkins, who has been helping Johns with the storyline, rumored to take place in the '80s, is in negotiations to return as director. With a pair of 2020 dates set it's likely one of those will fall to a Wonder Woman sequel.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has also dropped a brand new Comic-Con poster for Justice League, featuring the entire team gathered together looking rather pissed. They must've heard those stories about Ben Affleck leaving as Batman, too. Speaking of which, this could be a very interesting panel if somebody brings that up. Hopefully we'll get some clarification on what Affleck's status is. Stay tuned. I'm down here in the Hall H pit ready to go.