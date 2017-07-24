Comic-Con: The Full 'Avengers: Infinity War' Poster Is Almost As Good As The Teaser

Chances are Marvel won't release the awesometeaser any time soon, and to the best of my knowledge it hasn't been leaked. It better not be, anyway. So those of you who weren't there at D23 or Comic-Con will have to settle for this new banner image, which I think spells out a lot of what is going on. Namely, the Avengers are screwed and Thanos is going to destroy everything.The image finds Thanos (Josh Brolin) front and center, wielding high the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. In the teaser, he literally grabs hold of a moon and sends chunks of it raining down on the hapless Avengers below. Crazy, right? You also see him surrounded by his children, the Black Order, who will act as his foot soldiers in the war against all of Earth.In the upper left corner you see the Guardians of the Galaxy (including teen Groot!) side-by-side with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who they first encounter when his unconscious body slams into their ship's windshield. We don't know what happened to him, but by the looks of it Asgard may have been destroyed.In the lower left you see a bearded Captain America (Chris Evans) without his usual star-spangled costume, leading to speculation that he has become Nomad since the events of Captain America: Civil War. Cap did drop his shield, seeming to signify a change in his attitude towards the United States, but if that's the case then who will be the new Cap? We also see a blonde Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), looking a lot like the villain version of the character, Yelena Belova. Can't wait to find out what that's all about.You can also see Spider-Man (Tom Holland), wearing the sleek, metallic suit created for him by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and that he refused at the end of. I guess a threat like Thanos requires every upgrade imaginable. And you also see Stark alongside Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), who will be forced to battle their father Thanos and their other siblings. Or maybe they'll join them?opens May 4th 2018.