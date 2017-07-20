7/20/2017
Comic-Con: Eggsy Meets 'Archer' In Hilarious 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Crossover
I wasn't totally enthused for the Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel that kicked off the Hall H day at Comic-Con, but it turned out to be pretty great. And here's one reason why: it started with a cool mini-crossover that pitted Kingsman's Eggsy (Taron Egerton) against Archer. Oooohhhh yeah, Fox owns both of those.
And it's really funny seeing how the ridiculous Archer somehow makes the world of Kingsman seem semi-normal. He's nearly too much for Eggsy to handle. Check it out below.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens September 22nd.