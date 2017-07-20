Comic-Con: Eggsy Meets 'Archer' In Hilarious 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Crossover

I wasn't totally enthused for thepanel that kicked off the Hall H day at Comic-Con, but it turned out to be pretty great. And here's one reason why: it started with a cool mini-crossover that pitted Kingsman's Eggsy (Taron Egerton) against. Oooohhhh yeah, Fox owns both of those.And it's really funny seeing how the ridiculous Archer somehow makes the world ofseem semi-normal. He's nearly too much for Eggsy to handle. Check it out below.opens September 22nd.