Comic-Con: 'Captain Marvel' Will Battle Skrulls In The '90s

There wasn't any footage of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the opening segments of Marvel's epic panel today at Comic-Con. But there was a ton of concept art, and a couple of key story points that we didn't know.The first big one is thatwill actually be a period piece set in the '90s. Kevin Feige broke the news, adding that this means everything takes place long before Tony Stark ever dons the Iron Man armor. It also means Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who was confirmed to return, will have both of his eyes. I wonder if we'll see just how he lost it?Maybe Fury loses his eye in a Skrull attack, because the alien shapeshifters will be the villains of the film. I think most of us thought the Skrulls would be covered as part of the Fantastic Four, thus under 20th Century Fox's control. But perhaps they are among the many characters with no clear ownership, sorta like Quicksilver.Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will directto hit theaters on March 8th 2019.