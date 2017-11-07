7/11/2017
Clint Eastwood's 'The 15:17 To Paris' Casts Real-Life Heroes To Play Themselves
This one slipped by me. Back in April, Clint Eastwood signed on to direct yet another real-life drama, The 15:17 To Paris. He had been eyeing another harrowing biopic, Impossible Odds, but that project fell through and the director moved over to this one about three Americans on a train bound for Paris who stop a terrorist before he can act. Today comes word that Eastwood is doing something a little unconventional and casting the actual heroes from the event to play themselves.
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone are the soldiers playing themselves in the film, and they'll be joined by a more experienced cast consisting of Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, and Ray Corasani. Paul-Mikel Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisa, Cole Eichenberger, and William Jennings will play younger versions of the trio, as the film will begin with their childhoods and move forward from there. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Spencer also wrote the novel from which the movie will be based.
Eastwood has never been one for flash and sizzle, and I suspect that will go double for a movie with such inexperienced leads. He'll likely keep this as simple and un-Hollywood as he can make it. Shooting is expected to begin soon and it will probably go quickly. [Variety]