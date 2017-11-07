Charlie Sheen's 9/11 Drama Is A Real Thing And Has A Release Date





Did you know that Charlie Sheen had made a movie about the 9/11 World Trade Center attack? Me neither. The weirdest thing about it is that I can remember Sheen kinda...y'know, not believing the attacks were a real thing. He's a 9/11 "Truther", so to have him make a movie using the real-life audio recordings of victims on that terrible day is pretty gross. But it exists, it has a bizarre cast of sorta-celebs and C-list actors, and now it has a release date.





The film, titled simply 9/11, will be released by Atlas Distribution, which I've never heard of, on September 8th. I guess they just couldn't bring themselves to drop it on the actual date because that would have been a step too far. Anyway, the film follows five people who are trapped on an elevator in the North Tower of the World Trade Center when the attack occurs. It stars Sheen, his longtime pal Whoopi Goldberg, Luis Guzman, Gina Gershon, Wood Harris, Jacqueline Bisset, and Olga Fonda. Martin Guigui, the guy behind such compelling fare as National Lampoon's Cattle Call and My X-Girlfriend's Wedding Reception, will direct and co-wrote the script.





Classy, I'm sure. And that poster...I know it's meant to look all serious and dramatic and stuff, but tell me you didn't chuckle when you saw it. I mean, look at Sheen over there all contemplative. And Goldberg looks like she just handed you a freshly-knitted sweater. This thing is going to be fun.



