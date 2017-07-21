7/21/2017
Channing Tatum Says 'Gambit' Is Getting A Rethink, But He's Still Attached
I was here in Hall H when Channing Tatum joined the cast of 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, to launch what was going to be a solo Gambit film. So how has that worked out? Two lost directors in Doug Liman and Rupert Wyatt, and a ton of delays. So not well at all. But is Tatum still on board? He was basically its most enthusiastic champion, just as Ryan Reynolds was for Deadpool.
Well, yes. Tatum is still on board to play the Ragin' Cajun, but the film is getting re-evaluated in the wake of Logan and Deadpool's success. He tells Yahoo!...
"We got really lucky. We had a first draft it was good, but we were coming to at a time at that creative phase of [the X-Men], where these movies went through a bit of a paradigm shift, where the X-Men movies and the superhero movies with ‘Logan’ and ‘Deadpool’ really broke down a lot of doors for us. We were trying to do some things that we actually weren’t allowed to do, and they just smashed down the doors, so we’re giving it a bit of a rethink.”
A rethink sounds like it is starting over, and we won't see it for a while. That may be for the best. With Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, not to mention a possible Doctor Doom film, Fox has plenty to deal with. Besides, Gambit needs to find a director who make whatever their vision is work on the screen.