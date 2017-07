Channing Tatum Says 'Gambit' Is Getting A Rethink, But He's Still Attached

I was here in Hall H when Channing Tatum joined the cast of 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, to launch what was going to be a solofilm. So how has that worked out? Two lost directors in Doug Liman and Rupert Wyatt, and a ton of delays. So not well at all. But is Tatum still on board? He was basically its most enthusiastic champion, just as Ryan Reynolds was forWell, yes. Tatum is still on board to play the Ragin' Cajun, but the film is getting re-evaluated in the wake ofand's success. He tells Yahoo! ...A rethink sounds like it is starting over, and we won't see it for a while. That may be for the best. With, and, not to mention a possible Doctor Doom film, Fox has plenty to deal with. Besides,needs to find a director who make whatever their vision is work on the screen.