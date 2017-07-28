Channing Tatum Needs Vodka And A VCR In Trailer For 'Comrade Detective'

You know what the world needs? More satires of '80s TV cop shows. From Romania. Dubbed in English. By Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Fortunately for all of us, we're getting all of those things in Amazon Prime's new series,, and it's just as bonkers as it sounds.In the world of, Tatum is sent a box containing episodes of a hit Romanian cop show, and apparently he's pretty bowled over being in its presence: "I need a VCR. Bring vodka with the VCR!" In an effort to bring the show to American audiences, Tatum and a bunch of his celebrity pals dub their voices into it, and this comedy gem is the result. Nick Offerman Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Kim Basinger, Mahershala Ali, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, and John Early all pay lip service to the endeavor.From Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka (), the trailer is top to bottom with buddy cop clichés that will probably find an audience with thecrowd, but doubtful thebunch will tune in. Who knows? Everybody needs a laugh. The 6-episodehits Amazon Prime on August 4th.