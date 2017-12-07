7/12/2017
Carol And Daryl Are Reunited In First Look At 'The Walking Dead' Season 8
Once again The Walking Dead will be taking up residence in Comic-Con's Hall H for one of the most anticipated panels of the week. It's always an enjoyable, breezy hour with the cast having a ball with their fans, and we will probably get a first trailer for season 8. But for now here's something else to just sit back and appreciate, the first photo from next season and it features the awesome duo of Carol and Daryl.
The ever-evolving relationship between these two has been a delight for seven seasons, and after the death and heartache the gang experienced last year it's good to see them back together. Now, I'm not in the camp of weirdos who want to see them hook up romantically. Nah, Carol makes for the kind of mother figure Daryl probably never had growing up, and that's exactly where things should stay.
EW debuted the photo and also spoke with showrunner Scott Gimple about what to expect from the upcoming season...
“The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling. It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn’t seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying…This is that times a million…Though it would be cool if the season began with just everybody giving each other apples. I’d be down with that…but it’s not that.”
The Walking Dead returns to AMC this fall, and we'll probably get a firm date next week.