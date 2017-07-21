7/21/2017
Cara Delevingne Won't Be Back For 'Suicide Squad 2'
There were a lot of things that didn't work about Suicide Squad, but what REALLY didn't work was Cara Delevingne as the Enchantress. It wasn't all her fault, but the character was kind of a joke with awful visual effects, some weird gyrating movements, and we were all pretty thankful when she had her heart crushed. Anyway, getting your heart crushed isn't typically enough to fell any superhero or villain, so could we see Delevingne return for the sequel?
Nope, probably not.
Delevingne, who is much better in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets which is in theaters now, tells USA Today that it isn't happening...
“It was a life-changing experience, and of course I’d do another one, but I don’t think it would make sense for the character. I’ll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone.”
In other words, it was fun but time to move on. Shooting is currently planned for next summer and it looks like Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) will be at the helm.