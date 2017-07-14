7/14/2017
Bruce Lee Fights For Honor In New Trailer For 'Birth Of The Dragon'
The new trailer for Bruce Lee drama Birth of the Dragon is far superior to the one we saw last year. And there's a reason for that. The one released last fall was immediately following its TIFF premiere and it took a Game of Death beatdown for largely focusing on...well, not Bruce Lee. This one corrects course and details the legendary battle between a young Bruce Lee and Chinese martial arts instructor, Wong Jack Man.
Directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) with Philip Ng a Bruce Lee and Xia Yu as Wong Jack Man, the film is a fictionalized account of their rivalry, seen from the perspective of an American martial arts student (Billy Magnussen) who was the focus of the previous trailer. The dispute was over Lee's teaching of kung fu to Caucasians, and tensions boiled over until they faced one another in a fight to settle the matter. By most accounts Lee whooped Wong Jack's ass in embarrassing fashion, but there are still some out there (like Wong Jack himself, who is still very much alive) who say otherwise.
Birth of the Dragon opens August 25th, and will be a different cut from the one seen at TIFF.