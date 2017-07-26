Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Won't Appear In 'Avengers: Infinity War'





Avengers 4. Well, now we know the answer. Comicbook.com caught up with co-director Joe Russo, who revealed that Captain Marvel is "not in Avengers 3." Considering there will be about 20 characters running around it wouldn't have been the best spot to introduce Captain Marvel, anyway, and it leaves the door open for her to appear in





So how could that work out with so many years passing between appearances? Where will Carol Danvers have been all of this time? Maybe her alien powers give her a healing factor/decreased aging similar to Wolverine? Or maybe she's been off in space battling the Skrulls? Maybe she's trapped in the Quantum dimension just like Janet Van Dyne? Who knows? I guess we'll have to wait and see. Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019, but check out this official concept art revealed at Comic-Con, revealing Larson as the cosmic hero.





Marvel is doing something unexpected with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel character. As we learned at Comic-Con, her solo movie will not be set in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead it will be a prequel taking place in the '90s, long before Tony Stark ever suited up as Iron Man. So what does that mean about her place in the MCU now? Will she be appearing inlike we all thought she would?