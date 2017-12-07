Brie Larson Learns From Living In New Trailer For 'The Glass Castle'

We haven't seen much fromdirector Destin Daniel Cretton since that film helped launch his career and those of his cast. Meanwhile, his stars have all gone on to much bigger things. Brie Larson is a huge star who won Best Actress forand has starred in a series of big studio movies; Keith Stanfield had about a half dozen movies at Sundance, including, and stars on FX's; and Rami Malek blew up with. But now Cretton is finally back and he's reunited with Larson for, which has just revealed a new trailer.In what looks like another strong dramatic effort from Larson and Cretton,is based on Jeanette Walls' best-selling memoir about her unconventional upbringing. Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts play her spirited, vibrant parents who were basically nomads, dragging their kids across the Southwest while dealing with deep-rooted personal demons. Sarah Snook, Max Greenfield, Sadie Sink, and Iain Armitage co-star.I'm curious to see how Cretton handles material that isn't quite as personal to him aswas. We'll see if he can bring out the best in Larson once again.opens August 11th.