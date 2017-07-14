Brendan Gleeson Tracks A Killer In Trailer For Stephen King's 'Mr. Mercedes' Series

There will never be an end to the Stephen King adaptations, but recently we've seen a serious uptick in the number of them. A TV series based onis already on small screens and later this year we'll getandin theaters. And next up, appearing on AT&T's Audience Network, is an adaptation of King's mystery thriller,The 10-episode series comes from showrunner David E. Kelley) and stars's Harry Treadaway (the role was originally for Anton Yelchin) as serial killer Brady Hartsfield, who taunts retired detective Bill Hodges, played by Brendan Gleeson, who is still tormented by a cold case he never solved. Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Kelly Lynch, and more co-star. Kelley, King, and's Jack Bender are on board as exec-producers.This looks pretty faithful to the book, and its fans will undoubtedly seek it out. The biggest problem it may face is the AT&T Audience/DirecTV Now platform.premieres on August 9th, and will have a presence at Comic-Con next week.