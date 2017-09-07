7/09/2017
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Swings Away With $257M Worldwide
1. Spider-Man: Homecoming (review)- $117M
And this is exactly what Sony was hoping for when they struck their miracle deal with Marvel, allowing for Spider-Man: Homecoming to join the MCU. The revitalized franchise, which stars Tom Holland in the web-slinger role, opened with $117M domestic and $257M worldwide. That's the second best Sony opening ever, right between Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie, and his Spider-Man 3. That's right, Spider-Man 2, which most consider the best Spidey movie ever, only opened with $88M. Crazy, right? Anyway, they've made the smart move this time. This film is less expensive than either of Marc Webb's attempts the last time, and with the power of Marvel Studios behind it there's a better chance for long-term growth. While it may not make substantially more at the box office, there is genuine excitement to see what comes next, and that was something Webb's films did not have.
2. Despicable Me 3- $33.9M/$149.1M
While it may not live up to the high standards set by earlier films, Despicable Me 3 already has $447.5M worldwide. Get ready for more Minions.
3. Baby Driver- $12.7M/$56.8M
The best hold of the week went to Edgar Wright's critically-beloved Baby Driver, which fell only 35% for a $56M total after two weeks. Nice. It's about a day or two away from being Wright's biggest grosser ever, and there's buzz going that he may want to do a sequel, which would be his first.
4. Wonder Woman- $10.1M/$368.7M
5. Transformers: The Last Knight- $6.3M/$118.9M
6. Cars 3- $5.6M/$133.7M
7. The House- $4.8M/$18.6M
On the way to being Will Ferrell's worst performing mainstream comedy. The promotion for this one was just awful, though, and it was dumped on a tough weekend with no critical support behind it.
8. The Big Sick (review)- $3.6M/$6.9M
America, you continue to impress me. The Big Sick, which I and others have been calling the best rom-com of the summer, expanded to 255 more theaters and earned an impressive $3.6M. The Amazon Studios release stars Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, and Holly Hunter, and is based on Kumail's relationship with co-writer Emily V. Gordon. It's a charming film that largely does away with genre conventions, especially in its depiction of Pakistani-American families. It's worth checking out when it expands further next week.
9. 47 Meters Down- $2.7M/$38.4M
10. The Beguiled- $2M/$7.4M