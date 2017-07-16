7/16/2017
Box Office: 'Planet Of The Apes' Wins The War With $56M; 'The Big Sick' Sees Healthy Gains
1. War for the Planet of the Apes (review)- $56.5M
Are we looking at a case of blockbuster fatigue here? War for the Planet of the Apes opened with a decent $56.5M domestic, and a worldwide haul of $102M. I mean, that's not bad, but it's considerably less than Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' $72.6M debut a couple of years ago, and only a couple of million better than 'Rise' in 2011. This isn't terrible by any stretch but it's disappointing since the reviews have been through the roof, some of the summer's best. But let's be honest, there have been a lot of blockbusters in a short amount of time, and audiences seem to be tuning out the franchise sequels. Transformers and Pirates of the Caribbean both underperformed, and it looks like 'Dawn' will do the same.
2. Spider-Man: Homecoming- $45.2M/$208.2M
Ooof, Spider-Man swung into the side of a building in week two as 'Homecoming' fell 61% for $45.2M. That's the largest second week drop in MCU history, and puts it on a course to do exactly the same business as The Amazing Spider-Man which wrapped up at $262M. It's already surpassed the domestic tally for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so there's that. And it's not like these are really disappointing numbers, anyway. This one was far less expensive than Sony's most recent Spider-Man attempts, and with the power of Marvel Studios behind it there's a greater potential for growth overseas. As of now Spider-Man: Homecoming has $347M worldwide, but most importantly it has genuine fan enthusiasm and critical support.
3. Despicable Me 3- $18.9M/$187.9M
4. Baby Driver- $8.7M/$73.1M
5. The Big Sick- $7.6M/$16M
Amazon Studios is teaching Netflix how to do it as The Big Sick continues to be a summer hit, based entirely on word of mouth. The film by husband and wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon expanded to 2600 theaters and earned $7.6M for $16M overall. As I mentioned earlier, sequels are taking it in the shorts this summer, but original fare like The Big Sick, Baby Driver, 47 Meters Down, and others are drawing in big audiences eager for fresh material.
6. Wonder Woman- $6.8M/$380.6M
7. Wish Upon (review)- $5.5M
I don't know what I expected from Wish Upon, the PG-13 horror starring Joey King and Ryan Phillippe. The $12M-budgeted flick about a high school girl who unleashes a wish-fulfilling music box on her foes earned $5.5M, which for any horror has to be disappointing. It's the first weekend where these movies double or triple their budget before tanking hard, and at this rate Wish Upon will just barely break even before being wished out into the cornfield.
8. Cars 3- $3.1M/$140M
9. Transformers: The Last Knight- $2.7M/$124.8M
At $517M so far, Transformers: The Last Knight is going to be a successful disappointment. Sucks to set the bar so high sometimes.
10. The House- $1.7M/$23.1M