Box Office: 'Planet Of The Apes' Wins The War With $56M; 'The Big Sick' Sees Healthy Gains

1. review )- $56.5MAre we looking at a case of blockbuster fatigue here?opened with a decent $56.5M domestic, and a worldwide haul of $102M. I mean, that's not bad, but it's considerably less than$72.6M debut a couple of years ago, and only a couple of million better thanin 2011. This isn't terrible by any stretch but it's disappointing since the reviews have been through the roof, some of the summer's best. But let's be honest, there have been a lot of blockbusters in a short amount of time, and audiences seem to be tuning out the franchise sequels.andboth underperformed, and it looks likewill do the same.2.- $45.2M/$208.2MOoof, Spider-Man swung into the side of a building in week two asfell 61% for $45.2M. That's the largest second week drop in MCU history, and puts it on a course to do exactly the same business aswhich wrapped up at $262M. It's already surpassed the domestic tally for, so there's that. And it's not like these are really disappointing numbers, anyway. This one was far less expensive than Sony's most recent Spider-Man attempts, and with the power of Marvel Studios behind it there's a greater potential for growth overseas. As of nowhas $347M worldwide, but most importantly it has genuine fan enthusiasm and critical support.3.- $18.9M/$187.9M4.- $8.7M/$73.1M5.- $7.6M/$16MAmazon Studios is teaching Netflix how to do it ascontinues to be a summer hit, based entirely on word of mouth. The film by husband and wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon expanded to 2600 theaters and earned $7.6M for $16M overall. As I mentioned earlier, sequels are taking it in the shorts this summer, but original fare like, and others are drawing in big audiences eager for fresh material.6.- $6.8M/$380.6M7. review )- $5.5MI don't know what I expected from, the PG-13 horror starring Joey King and Ryan Phillippe. The $12M-budgeted flick about a high school girl who unleashes a wish-fulfilling music box on her foes earned $5.5M, which for any horror has to be disappointing. It's the first weekend where these movies double or triple their budget before tanking hard, and at this ratewill just barely break even before being wished out into the cornfield.8.- $3.1M/$140M9.- $2.7M/$124.8MAt $517M so far,is going to be a successful disappointment. Sucks to set the bar so high sometimes.10.- $1.7M/$23.1M