Box Office: Dunkirk Strafes the Competition with $50M Weekend

1. review )- $50.5MChristopher Nolan continues his reign as this generations sporadic director who knocks it out of the park with each outing. World War II movies are generally well received by audiences when it comes to box office receipts but in the words of our own Travis Hopson "Dunkirk raises the bar for WW2 Movies", with competition likeand countless golden age classics, that's pretty high praise2.- $30.3MIn a surprising turn the female led comedyearns a VERY respectable $30M weekend. We're seeing more and more how there is little to no difference in the draw of a comedy based on it's gender leads, male or female...if it's funny, people will come out.3.- $22M/$251.7MAnother week, another drop for the wall crawler. After a record breaking opening it doesn't look like this one is going to break the billion dollar mark, but let's not be too jaded...1/4 of a billion in 3 weeks is nothing to laugh at.4.- $20.4M/$97M5.- $17.2MLuc Besson's attempt to bring us the nexthas fallen on it's face. With a sky-high budget this kind of opening weekend is enough to certify this one a bomb.6.- $12M/$213MGru and the Minions are still bringing in $200 mil+?? Really?7.- $6M/$84M8.- $5M/$24M9.- $4.6M/$389MIn it's eigth week of release the Amazonian princess is still holding a place in the top 10, with only another 11 million to go it looks like the first true DCU critical success is going to break $400M before it's all said and done.10.- $2.4M/$10M