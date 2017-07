Box Office: 'Baby Driver' Races Away With $30M Debut, 'Despicable Me 3' With $192M Overall

1. review )- $75.4MOn the one hand, the $75M debut of Illumination'slooks pretty low by their standards. It's the smallest opening of all the franchise, with the exception of the first back in 2010, and even some of Illumination's other animated offerings. That said, it has $192M worldwide already, so I doubt anybody is complaining. Themovies are a conundrum, because it has been surpassed by a spinoff movie starring its most popular characters, the. And yet they also dominate the "main" movies, too. Going in to the franchise's fourth movie, Illumination has been smart to keep the costs relatively low, roughly $80M for this one, so it can shed some audience and still be wildly successful. Other studios should take note.2. review )- $21M/$30MOh, happy day. America, you have made me proud. So often I come here on a Sunday, having praised a movie to the moon and having begged audiences to support it, only to be disappointed when the numbers roll out. Well, that hasn't happened with Edgar Wright's fantastic music-driven heist flick,. The film already has the best reviews of the year and a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, but critical raves rarely equate to strong box office. At $30M since the Wednesday debut, it's already close to surpassingas Edgar Wright's highest-grossing movie. Although to be fair, everything he has done has achieved some level of cult status, and will continue to make money forever.is both his most unique and personal movie and also Wright's most mainstream, a rare combination in today's franchise-first culture.3.- $17M/$102.1MThe fifthmovie took a big hit, falling 62% for $17M and $102M domestic. On the plus side, it has $429M worldwide, but don't expect this one to reach the $1B heights ofand4.- $16.1M/$346.6M5.- $9.5M/$120.7M6. review )- $9MWill Ferrell and Amy Poehler bet big onand came up craps. The suburban comedy about a married couple who run an illegal casino to pay for their daughter's tuition, opened with only $9M, the lowest debut for a major Will Ferrell film ever. While I didn't write our review, his opinion matches mine in that it's pretty damned terrible. They could have cast anybody in these roles, and probably should have, then dumped this thing onto network TV as a three-part sitcom miniseries.7.- $4.68M/$32.5M8. review )- $3.2M/$3.5MSofia Coppola's period drama/thrillerexpanded, jumping up 15 spots with $3.2M and $3.5M overall. The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst, so it's not without star power, and the reviews have been pretty good, including my own. I suspect it's already high on the radar for Coppola's super loyal fanbase, but I was concerned the rather stuffy and reserved promos would keep audiences away. That doesn't seem to be happening, though.9.- $2.7M/$74.5MBut it has $350M worldwide, so....SEQUEL!!!10.- $2.4M/$165.4M