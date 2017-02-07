7/02/2017
Box Office: 'Baby Driver' Races Away With $30M Debut, 'Despicable Me 3' With $192M Overall
1. Despicable Me 3 (review)- $75.4M
On the one hand, the $75M debut of Illumination's Despicable Me 3 looks pretty low by their standards. It's the smallest opening of all the franchise, with the exception of the first back in 2010, and even some of Illumination's other animated offerings. That said, it has $192M worldwide already, so I doubt anybody is complaining. The Despicable Me movies are a conundrum, because it has been surpassed by a spinoff movie starring its most popular characters, the Minions. And yet they also dominate the "main" movies, too. Going in to the franchise's fourth movie, Illumination has been smart to keep the costs relatively low, roughly $80M for this one, so it can shed some audience and still be wildly successful. Other studios should take note.
2. Baby Driver (review)- $21M/$30M
Oh, happy day. America, you have made me proud. So often I come here on a Sunday, having praised a movie to the moon and having begged audiences to support it, only to be disappointed when the numbers roll out. Well, that hasn't happened with Edgar Wright's fantastic music-driven heist flick, Baby Driver. The film already has the best reviews of the year and a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, but critical raves rarely equate to strong box office. At $30M since the Wednesday debut, it's already close to surpassing Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as Edgar Wright's highest-grossing movie. Although to be fair, everything he has done has achieved some level of cult status, and will continue to make money forever. Baby Driver is both his most unique and personal movie and also Wright's most mainstream, a rare combination in today's franchise-first culture.
3. Transformers: The Last Knight- $17M/$102.1M
The fifth Transformers movie took a big hit, falling 62% for $17M and $102M domestic. On the plus side, it has $429M worldwide, but don't expect this one to reach the $1B heights of Age of Extinction and Dark of the Moon.
4. Wonder Woman- $16.1M/$346.6M
5. Cars 3- $9.5M/$120.7M
6. The House (review)- $9M
Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler bet big on The House and came up craps. The suburban comedy about a married couple who run an illegal casino to pay for their daughter's tuition, opened with only $9M, the lowest debut for a major Will Ferrell film ever. While I didn't write our review, his opinion matches mine in that it's pretty damned terrible. They could have cast anybody in these roles, and probably should have, then dumped this thing onto network TV as a three-part sitcom miniseries.
7. 47 Meters Down- $4.68M/$32.5M
8. The Beguiled (review)- $3.2M/$3.5M
Sofia Coppola's period drama/thriller The Beguiled expanded, jumping up 15 spots with $3.2M and $3.5M overall. The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Kirsten Dunst, so it's not without star power, and the reviews have been pretty good, including my own. I suspect it's already high on the radar for Coppola's super loyal fanbase, but I was concerned the rather stuffy and reserved promos would keep audiences away. That doesn't seem to be happening, though.
9. The Mummy- $2.7M/$74.5M
But it has $350M worldwide, so....SEQUEL!!!
10. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- $2.4M/$165.4M