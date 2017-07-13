Blake Lively Will Knock 'Em Dead In Reed Morano's 'The Rhythm Section'

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds would make one gorgeous pair of killers, wouldn't they? While Reynolds is still slayin' 'em as Deadpool, his wife has yet to tackle a role in which she gets to knock 'em dead with more than just her looks. Until now, that is, because she's signed up for thriller, which may sound like a musical comedy but is actually a revenge movie from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.If that wasn't already a feather in its cap, the film also boasts the talents of director Reed Morano, who impressed with her directorial debutbut has taken her career to the next level with. The film is based on the first book in Mark Burnell's series about Stephanie Patrick, a woman who breaks out of her self-destructive spiral by turning assassin and seeking revenge for the deaths of her family in an airplane crash that was intentionally set.? Whatever, I expect this will be a hit and Lively given her own franchise to run with, making her and Reynolds the new power couple in Hollywood. Filming kicks off this fall.