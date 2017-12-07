'Black Panther' Looks Like The Coolest Marvel Movie Ever In New Photos

Comic-Con is right around the corner, and as usual Marvel has taken up prime real estate in Hall H on Saturday for a whopping 90-minute panel. In that amount of time they'll be able to show off plenty of footage from their upcoming flicks. And while we're certainly going to see plenty of Thor: Ragnarok and maybe Avengers: Infinity War, perhaps the most exciting will be coming straight from Wakanda, and the awesome-looking Black Panther.
EW has dropped a series of new photos from Ryan Coogler's film as part of their special Comic-Con issue, featuring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa aka Black Panther, the royal leader of the Wakandan people and the man gifted with the powers of the panther. We also see shots of Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, engaged in combat with T'Challa. There's also a rather amazing image of Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Florence Kasumba as the Dora Milaje, Forest Whitaker as Zuri, Martin Henderson as Everett Ross, Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klau, and more.
Executive producer Nate Moore calls the film a cross between "James Bond and The Godfather", which is a super high bar to set. It's also incredibly exciting to hear those kinds of aspirations for the first major African-American superhero movie in years.
Black Panther opens February 16th 2018, and honestly it can't get here soon enough.