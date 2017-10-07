Bizarre Trailer For Palm d'Or Winner 'The Square' Welcomes You To The Jungle

I don't know if there's an easy way to describe, this year's upset Palm d'Or winner fromdirector, Ruben Ostlund. The film is supposedly an art world satire that really tears into the cultural elite, but you wouldn't know any of that from this bonkers trailer, which has gorillas wandering around apartments and stuff. Perhaps it's best to simply note the extraordinary international cast: Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, Terry Notary, and Christopher Læssø. And then the synopsis, which doesn't make things any easier...Apparently the ape is Moss' roommate, too. Oi vei, this looks wild. And the Cannes cut clocked in at 140+ minutes while still being unfinished. Who knows what Ostlund has added in the meantime.opens October 27th, and you can bet Magnolia Pictures will want to make a big deal out of this one.