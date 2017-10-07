7/10/2017
Bizarre Trailer For Palm d'Or Winner 'The Square' Welcomes You To The Jungle
I don't know if there's an easy way to describe The Square, this year's upset Palm d'Or winner from Force Majeure director, Ruben Ostlund. The film is supposedly an art world satire that really tears into the cultural elite, but you wouldn't know any of that from this bonkers trailer, which has gorillas wandering around apartments and stuff. Perhaps it's best to simply note the extraordinary international cast: Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, Terry Notary, and Christopher Læssø. And then the synopsis, which doesn't make things any easier...
Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good causes. His next show is “The Square”, an installation which invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. But sometimes, it is difficult to live up to your own ideals: Christian’s foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations. Meanwhile, the museum’s PR agency has created an unexpected campaign for ”The Square”. The response is overblown and sends Christian, as well as the museum, into an existential crisis.
Apparently the ape is Moss' roommate, too. Oi vei, this looks wild. And the Cannes cut clocked in at 140+ minutes while still being unfinished. Who knows what Ostlund has added in the meantime. The Square opens October 27th, and you can bet Magnolia Pictures will want to make a big deal out of this one.