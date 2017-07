'Avengers: Infinity War' May Be The Longest MCU Movie Yet

How do you take ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and just wrap it up in one movie? Well, that's whatwill attempt to do, and *shocker*, directors The Russo Brothers are going to take their time doing it. Collider caught up with Joe Russo after Marvel's incredible Comic-Con panel, and he revealedmay be the longest Marvel movie yet.He continues with stuff that we pretty much already figured out. You simply can't take a story this big and cut corners. Nobody wants a 90-minute, do they? I don't. I wanted the teaser to be 90-minutes.So he does say there's some more work to be done, so in the end it could be under 2 1/2 hours. The longest movie in the MCU so far is, also by the Russos, at 2 hours and 27 minutes. So this could be close.opens May 4th 2018,