7/24/2017
'Avengers: Infinity War' May Be The Longest MCU Movie Yet
How do you take ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and just wrap it up in one movie? Well, that's what Avengers: Infinity War will attempt to do, and *shocker*, directors The Russo Brothers are going to take their time doing it.
Collider caught up with Joe Russo after Marvel's incredible Comic-Con panel, and he revealed Infinity War may be the longest Marvel movie yet.
“The current cut is over two and a half [hours]… Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done, I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two and a half hour, two and a half hour-plus range.”
He continues with stuff that we pretty much already figured out. You simply can't take a story this big and cut corners. Nobody wants a 90-minute Avengers: Infinity War, do they? I don't. I wanted the teaser to be 90-minutes.
“We have to, I mean it’s a culmination event. We’ve gotta take 10 years of storytelling in this Marvel narrative experiment that’s been going on since Iron Man, and we have to take all these disparate tones, disparate themes, motivations, and we have to pull them together in a unified narrative and write the final chapters of the book. There’s no way you could do that with all these characters in under that running length.”
So he does say there's some more work to be done, so in the end it could be under 2 1/2 hours. The longest movie in the MCU so far is Captain America: Civil War, also by the Russos, at 2 hours and 27 minutes. So this could be close.
Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018,