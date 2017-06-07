Ava DuVernay To Direct Central Park Five Netflix Series, Hopefully Slamming Donald Trump

While Netflix's features have been a little hit or miss (Dude,is super overrated. Just sayin'.), their documentaries have mostly been on point. Ava Duvernay'swas one of the best and most provocative to hit..well, anywhere last year, and following its success she's coming back to Netflix with another hard-hitting project.DuVernay will direct a five-episode drama series based on the Central Park Five. If you don't know the story, it saw five black and Latino teens wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. They were eventually exonerated in 2002 when the real attacker confessed, but that's only part of the problem. The story has remained in the news all of these years because Donald Trump, who took out multiple full-page newspaper ads asking for them to receive the death penalty, has refused to apologize or back off his statement even though they were found to be innocent. Swell guy that President of ours. You can bet DuVernay will have something to say about that, too.Each episode will focus on one of the defendants as they are being interrogated, which should give DuVernay a chance to tell their individual stories. A welcome approach to a miscarriage of justice that still rings in the ears of many as a prime example of the racial discrimination in our criminal justice system.