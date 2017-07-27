7/27/2017
Aubrey Plaza Goes Crazy In Red Band Trailer For 'Ingrid Goes West'
We've seen plenty of movies take on the perils of the Internet, but I don't think anybody takes a hatchet to social media the way Ingrid Goes West does. The film earned some strong reviews out of Sundance, including ours, for being smart, funny, and genuinely filthy. Just how filthy? Check out the new red band trailer and find out.
You won't be surprised to find Aubrey Plaza around another red band trailer, it's sort of her thing. She plays an unstable, social media-obsessed woman who begins stalking her favorite Instagram celebrity, played by Elizabeth Olsen. From what I've heard, the scene-stealer is actually Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson Jr., and just based on what we can see here it looks like his role is pretty fun.
Directed by Matt Spicer with Billy Magnussen and Wyatt Russell co-starring, Ingrid Goes West opens wide on August 25th.