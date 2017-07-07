'Assassin's Creed' Is Becoming An Anime Series





Producer Adi Shankar, a producer on Dredd and the upcoming Castlevania series for Netflix, says he's been hired by UbiSoft to develop an anime series based on Assassin's Creed. He doesn't reveal much, but here's what he shared on Facebook...



I’m happy to let you guys know that I’ve selected my next project! I played the first edition of Assassin’s Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin’s Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong.



A lot of faith being put on Shankar here, and I would suggest that he's never done anything to earn that much responsibility. Sure, he's made a couple of halfway-decent short films based on existing properties, and stamped his name on features largely made and developed by others, but what else that's truly memorable? My guess is Ubisoft caught some Castlevania episodes and liked what they saw, which could be a reason to get excited over that one.

was supposed to be the film that finally gave us a good video game movie. How could it not? It had Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in the leads, reuniting with director Justin Kurzel. And yet it was pretty terrible and a failure at the box office. So that's the end, right? Time to move on? Well, not quite.