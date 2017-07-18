7/18/2017
'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Adds 'The Hateful Eight' Star Walton Goggins
I didn't watch Justified, and I don't care for Vice Principals, but the reasons why have nothing to do with Walton Goggins. He's pretty much the best thing about any movie I've seen him in, but especially in The Hateful Eight, and now he's going to make the MCU a more fun place to visit. Goggins has joined the cast of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp, hopefully as a maddening, grinning villain.
Deadline has the report, and there aren't any additional details on his casting. To be fair, Goggins doesn't need to play a bad guy to be great. As Shane Vendrell on FX's The Shield he walked a moral tightrope about as well as any character ever, and if there's something the MCU could use it's more characters who don't fit into a simple good/evil classification.
He'd make for a heck of an Eric O'Grady, the "irredeemable" version of the Ant-Man character.
Goggins joins the returning Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, David Dastmalchian, T.I., and newcomers Hannah John-Kamen and Randall Park. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th 2018.