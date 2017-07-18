Another Perfectly-Timed Trailer For 'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women'

Directed by Angela Robinson () the film stars Luke Evans as unconventional Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston, who is inspired by the women in his polyamorous relationship to create Wonder Woman. That's right. He also invented the lie detector. Homeboy led a life. Bella Heathcote and Rebecca Hall play Marston's muses, whose traits he combined to create a hero that young girls could look up to. Connie Britton and Oliver Platt co-star.