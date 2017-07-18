Another Perfectly-Timed Trailer For 'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women'

Annapurna has not been shy about their marketing for biopic Professor Marston & the Wonder Women. The first teaser hit just as Wonder Woman was storming theaters, on the way to becoming DC Films' highest-grosser ever. And now this week as Comic-Con looms near, with expectations of more news about the Amazonian goddess, they've dropped a brand new trailer. Given the story's real-life ties to Wonder Woman's origins it's tough to blame them for this approach.
Directed by Angela Robinson (D.E.B.S.) the film stars Luke Evans as unconventional Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston, who is inspired by the women in his polyamorous relationship to create Wonder Woman. That's right. He also invented the lie detector. Homeboy led a life. Bella Heathcote and Rebecca Hall play Marston's muses, whose traits he combined to create a hero that young girls could look up to. Connie Britton and Oliver Platt co-star.
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women opens October 27th, and I believe it will have some kind of presence at Comic-Con.